VIDEO: 9 Infants Safely Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out At Asian Hospital In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Video Screengrab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An incident of fire was reported at Asian Hospital, located on Jalna Road in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. Nine patients admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) ward were shifted to other hospitals, the hospital administration said. At the time of the incident, nine infants were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

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On receiving the information, Dr Shoeb Hashmi immediately contacted the fire brigade. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, corporator Usma Abdul Quadir also reached the spot and participated in the rescue operation.

Dr Shoeb Hashmi said, “I was informed at around 2.10am that smoke was coming from an AC unit in the NICU ward. It was a small incident and no problems occurred. But as a precaution, our team evacuated the infants in the ward along with the patients in the neighbouring general ward.”

Dr Hashmi also said that the patients in the NICU ward were shifted to other hospitals with the consent of their relatives. He said, “The hospital team took immediate action and controlled the situation. There were no casualties and no one was injured in the incident. The nine patients in the NICU were shifted to other hospitals with the consent of their relatives. The cleaning of the hospital has been completed and it is functioning as per its routine.”

When contacted, the officer in charge at Jawaharnagar police station said, “A fire incident was reported at the police station. There were no injuries or casualties in the incident.”

A major tragedy was averted due to the alertness of the doctors, hospital administration and the fire brigade. All nine infants were rescued safely. The exact cause of the fire is being investigated by the concerned authorities.