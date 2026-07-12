VIDEO: ₹5 Crore Cash, Weapons Seized From Deceased Labour Leader Baba Farjan's House In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Video Screengrab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Acting on a tip-off that a man was possessing a firearm at the house of deceased labour leader and alleged 1990s gangster Baba Farjan in the Mitmita area on Friday night, police conducted a search at the premises.

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Although they did not find the suspected weapon, they recovered a huge cache of cash from a room in the bungalow. The police team was stunned after discovering bundles of currency notes. Following a counting exercise that lasted nearly 16 hours, police found approximately ₹5 crore in cash.

According to police, the tip-off claimed that a man was carrying an AK-47 at Farjan's farmhouse. However, the search did not yield an AK-47. Instead, police seized four rifles, two pistols, two air guns and around 6,500 cartridges, including 632 12-bore cartridges and 3,840 cartridges for 7.65 mm pistols.

Police said the licences for four of the seized firearms were in Farjan's name. They also recovered several traditional weapons, including knives, spears, axes, guptis, swords and sickles.

Around 50 to 60 CCTV cameras have been installed at the farmhouse. After completing the search, counting the cash and seizing the weapons, police also took the CCTV DVR into custody for further investigation.