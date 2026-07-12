Who Is Arnav Paparkar? Meet the Pune Teen Who Ended India's 36-Year Wait At Wimbledon | Sourced

Pune: Eighteen-year-old Arnav Paparkar from Pune has created history by becoming the first Indian in 36 years to reach the boys' singles quarter-finals at Wimbledon. The young tennis player achieved the milestone after defeating Japan's Ryo Tabata 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 16 at the prestigious Grand Slam tournament.

With the victory, Arnav became the first Indian since Leander Paes in 1990 to reach the last eight of the Wimbledon boys' singles event. His impressive run ended in the quarter-finals after he lost to Jordan Lee of the United States.

Arnav, who lives in Bavdhan with his parents and elder brother, said he did not realise he had created history until a few hours after the match. After finishing the game, he focused on recovering and avoided checking his phone. It was only later that he came across social media posts highlighting his record-breaking achievement.

The teenager's journey in tennis began when he was just six years old. While attending swimming lessons at a sports club in Kothrud, he developed an interest in the tennis courts nearby. Coaches quickly noticed his natural timing and ability, and he soon began competing in local tournaments before progressing to the national and international level.

His parents, Vijay and Dr Vijaya Paparkar, played a major role in supporting his career. As Arnav's tournament schedule grew, his mother even closed her medical practice to travel with him across India and abroad. His father said the family chose to invest in his sporting dream from an early stage instead of waiting for the future.

Arnav trains under coach Hemant Bendre, who believes the youngster's biggest strength is his ability to learn and adapt quickly. The coach said Arnav understands technical changes within minutes and has the potential to succeed at the highest level.

The Pune teenager also credits a change in his mindset for his recent success. He admitted that he earlier struggled with anger on the court, often losing focus. Over time, he learned to stay calm and treat every match with patience, a change that has improved his performances.

After returning home from Wimbledon, Arnav said reaching the quarter-finals was an important milestone, but his ultimate goal is to become a successful professional on the senior circuit. Over the next few months, he will compete in more tournaments while also balancing his Class XI-XII studies through online classes. His long-term aim is to establish himself among the world's top tennis players.