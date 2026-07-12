Pune: Police Detained 89 Suspects During Ashadhi Wari To Prevent Theft And Chain-Snatching | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune City Police detained 89 suspicious persons during the four-day Ashadhi Wari Palkhi procession as part of a major security operation to prevent thefts, chain-snatching and other crimes.

The annual Palkhi procession of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj was held in Pune from July 9 to July 12. The event attracted lakhs of devotees from Maharashtra, different parts of the country and abroad.

To ensure the safety of pilgrims, Pune Police deployed heavy security along the procession route, halting points and other crowded areas. The Crime Branch also formed four special anti-chain-snatching squads to keep a close watch on criminals targeting devotees.

Apart from these teams, a separate squad was assigned to identify and question people behaving suspiciously along the Palkhi route.

During the four-day operation, police detained 89 suspects, including 67 women and 22 men, for verification and questioning. The action was taken between July 9 and July 12 as a preventive measure to maintain law and order during the religious event.

Police said the operation was carried out to ensure that devotees could participate in the procession safely without falling victim to theft or other crimes. Officials added that further details about the detained individuals and any offences found during the inquiry will be shared after the verification process is completed.