VIDEO: 20-Year-Old Killed, Pillion Rider Injured In Bike-Dumper Crash In Pune's Kale Padal | Video Screengrab

Pune: A 20-year-old man was killed and his pillion rider seriously injured after their motorcycle crashed into a dumper near Raheja Vista in Pune’s Kale Padal area on Monday evening, police said.

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The accident took place around 5pm near the Mahadev Temple at Raheja Vista, Tower 7, under the jurisdiction of Kale Padal Police Station. According to police, the Splendor motorcycle went under the rear wheel of the dumper following the collision.

The deceased was identified as Hamza Ibrahim Sarkar (20). His co-rider, Wasim Khan (20), suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The dumper, bearing registration number MH 12 VF 1965, was being driven by Bhaganna Laxman Katbu (34). Police have detained him for questioning as part of the investigation.

Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the accident, and further action will be taken based on the findings.