 VIDEO: 19 Washing Machines Seized By D Ward Office In Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of PCMC Elections
Ahead of the PCMC elections, a flying squad seized 19 washing machines from a vehicle in Ganraj Colony, Rahatani, on Monday night, suspecting they were meant for distribution to voters. The action was taken under the supervision of Returning Officer Anil Pawar, and a complaint has been filed at the Kalewadi Police Station by flying squad head Rahul Nikam.

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: In view of the upcoming Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, a flying squad appointed under the supervision of Returning Officer Anil Pawar of the ‘D’ Ward office has seized 19 washing machines in Ganraj Colony, Rahatani.

The action was taken at approximately 10:30 PM on Monday night. Rahul Nikam, head of the flying squad, has lodged a formal complaint regarding this matter at the Kalewadi Police Station.

Voting for the PCMC election is scheduled to take place on January 15, 2026, from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

To ensure the effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, a dedicated cell has been established under the guidance of PCMC Commissioner and Election Officer Shravan Hardikar. Various teams, including SST (Static Surveillance Team), FST (Flying Squad Team), and VST (Video Surveillance Team), are currently active within the municipal limits.

On Monday at 10:23 PM, the Code of Conduct cell received a complaint alleging that washing machines were being distributed to voters in Rahatani’s Ganraj Colony.

Following this, the FST flying squad, led by Rahul Nikam, immediately rushed to the spot. Upon arrival, they discovered approximately 19 washing machines inside a vehicle with registration no. MH 14 KA 6330.

