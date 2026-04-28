VIDEO: 18, Including 15 Bangladeshi Nationals, Detained In Late-Night Raid As Pune Police Bust Prostitution Racket in Budhwar Peth | Video Screengrab

A late-night raid led to the arrest of the main accused involved in trafficking Bangladeshi women to Pune's Budhwar Peth, officials said on Tuesday.

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The police exposed a prostitution racket operating from the Disco and Matchbox buildings in the red-light area. During the raid, they detained a total of 18 individuals, including 11 women who were allegedly involved in the flesh trade. They have booked four people who were the founders of the illegal trade and arrested the main accused.

Police started the operation at around 11:30pm and continued till 5am.

Shockingly, one of them was a minor girl aged 15 years and 4 months, who is suspected to have been forced into prostitution. She has been rescued and handed over for care and protection.

According to police officials, 15 of the detained persons are Bangladeshi nationals, including women, men and a child. Police are now verifying their documents and investigating their presence in India.

The investigation has revealed that Sumit Milind Chavan (33), a resident of Mangalwar Peth, is the alleged owner and main operator of the racket. A woman identified as Jyoti alias Sabina Aslam Sheikh (40) was working as a “madam” managing the operations, while Rahul Sharma (24) and Samir Halwadar (29) were handling managerial responsibilities at the two locations.

Police also detained a few men believed to be associated with the accused women. Officials suspect that some of them were aware of the illegal activities.

Khrushikesh Rawale, Deputy Commissioner of Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “During the action, police seized mobile phones and account diaries from the accused, which are expected to provide crucial evidence regarding the operation, transactions, and client network. The raid was part of our ongoing drive against human trafficking and illegal activities. We have rescued the minor and are ensuring her safety. Strict action will be taken against those involved.”

Accused Chavan, who is the mastermind behind the network and involved in trafficking Bangladeshi women, has been arrested. However, it is still under investigation how many women have been dragged into the illegal trade by him.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the racket and any possible links to larger trafficking networks.