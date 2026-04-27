Vande Bharat Express Wheel Derails At Diamond Crossing In Pune Yard; No Injuries To Passengers, Railway Officials Confirm

Vande Bharat Express Wheel Derails At Diamond Crossing In Pune Yard | indiarailinfo.com

Mumbai: A wheel of the CSMT–Solapur Vande Bharat Express (22225) derailed while entering Pune Railway Station on Sunday evening, triggering concern but causing no injuries to passengers.

Incident details

The incident occurred around 7.30 pm when one trolley of the fourth coach slipped on a diamond crossing inside the yard. Railway officials said all passengers are safe and arrangements are being made to shift them to another rake. “It is a minor derailment involving one wheel. Passenger safety was not compromised,” a Central Railway official confirmed.

The diamond crossing where the incident occurred is part of ongoing yard remodelling at Pune. Officials said the crossing is already slated for replacement and similar “non-standard” diamond crossings across Indian Railways are being upgraded on priority. Importantly, no long-distance train services from Mumbai have been rescheduled following the incident.

Previous incident in same zone

The derailment comes just days after another incident in the same zone. On April 20, one coach of an empty suburban local train derailed near Dombivli while moving from Kalwa Car Shed to Kalyan. That incident briefly disrupted UP direction services, though no passengers were involved or injured.

While both incidents did not result in casualties, they highlight the urgency of infrastructure upgrades in busy railway sections. With Vande Bharat trains positioned as India’s premium rail service, even minor disruptions draw scrutiny on track maintenance and yard modernisation works.

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