Mumbai Development Row: NGT Issues Notice On Plea Challenging Environmental Clearance For Byculla Project

NGT seeks replies on challenge to environmental clearance for Mumbai Byculla project | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 27: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to multiple authorities, including the Maharashtra Environment Department, on an appeal challenging the environmental clearance granted to a residential project in Mumbai’s Agripada area.

Appeal seeks quashing of clearance

The appeal, filed by Ganesh Tukaram Kajolkar, sought the quashing of the Environmental Clearance (EC) dated December 23, 2025, which was granted to Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. and Livingstones Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. for a project on a plot in Byculla Division.

Concerns over carrying capacity

The appellant, who appeared through advocate Aditya Pratap, has raised concerns that the clearance was allegedly granted without assessing the “carrying capacity” of the already densely populated locality.

Tribunal admits appeal

During the hearing on April 22, 2026, the bench comprising Judicial Member Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Expert Member Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee took note of the submissions and admitted the appeal.

Reliance on judicial precedents

Advocate Aditya Pratap argued that the absence of a locality-wise carrying capacity assessment violates principles of sustainable development. Reliance was placed on multiple judicial precedents, including a Supreme Court ruling highlighting the need to evaluate infrastructure stress, traffic impact, and environmental sustainability before permitting high-density developments.

Warning against unchecked expansion

Citing earlier NGT rulings, the plea emphasised that unchecked urban expansion without evaluating environmental limits can lead to irreversible ecological damage, including strain on water resources, air quality deterioration, and traffic congestion.

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Replies sought from respondents

Accepting the preliminary contention, the tribunal directed issuance of notices to the respondents and granted them four weeks to file their replies. The appellant has been asked to serve copies of the appeal and supporting documents within a week.

Next hearing in July

The matter is now scheduled for further hearing on July 8, 2026.

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