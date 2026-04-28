Pune: ILS Law College Must Refund Unapproved Fees With 6% Interest, Says Minister Chandrakant Patil After Inquiry | File Photo

Pune: Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has ordered ILS Law College to return excess fees collected from students, along with 6 per cent interest. The direction follows an inquiry initiated after the Bombay High Court's intervention.

Patil said the state government has taken the issue seriously and will not allow colleges to put unfair financial pressure on students and their families. He stated that the inquiry clearly showed that the college collected fees without mandatory approval from Savitribai Phule Pune University, which is against the rules under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016.

A three-member committee set up by the higher education department in March examined the matter. The panel found that during the academic years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2024-25, students were charged under several fee categories that had not been approved. In one case, a student was asked to pay over ₹1 lakh under 17 different heads without proper permission.

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The report also noted that the aided private college collected money in a non-transparent and unauthorised way. This was seen as a violation of Section 101(7) of the Act.

Following the findings, the Directorate of Higher Education, through the Regional Deputy Director’s office, has instructed the college to refund the extra amount with interest calculated from the date of payment. The college has also been told to submit a report confirming compliance.

The issue has raised concern as aided colleges in Maharashtra must take prior approval before introducing or changing fee structures.

Patil has now asked officials to review similar complaints from other colleges across the state. He said strict action will be taken wherever such irregularities are found, adding that the government is committed to maintaining transparency and protecting students’ interests.