 Vehicle Theft Spree Hits Nashik
Vehicle Theft Spree Hits Nashik

In two separate incidents of theft, residents of Nashik became victims as thieves targeted vehicles parked in different areas of the city

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Vehicle Theft Spree Hits Nashik

In two separate incidents of theft, residents of Nashik became victims as thieves targeted vehicles parked in different areas of the city.

Dr Madhavi Vaibhav Gaikwad, who resides near Metro Mall in Agartkali, reported to the Nashik Road Police Station about the theft of wheels from her SUV. The incident took place on Tuesday night while her car was parked in front of Gawlibaba Mandir on Eklahara Road. The thieves made off with two front wheels, along with discs, valued at approximately ₹20,000.

In the second incident, Jafar Ghafar Sheikh, a resident of Taibanagar, Vadalagaon, lodged a complaint at the Indiranagar Police Station after his tempo went missing. The tempo, estimated to be worth ₹5.30 lakh, was stolen by thieves on March 7. The incident occurred when the vehicle was parked in the open ground behind Aksa Fish Shop in the area.

