Vaijapur Industrial Estate Gains Traction: Local Entrepreneurs Enthusiastic About Investment Opportunities

Vaijapur Taluka Industries Welfare Association President Dr JK Jadhav and Secretary Mangesh Bhagwat have announced their plans to mobilise local entrepreneurs for the industrial estate in the Rotegaon area of Vaijapur tehsil.

They assured that the list of interested entrepreneurs would be submitted to State Industries Minister Uday Samant and officials of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The duo stated that a list of approximately one hundred small and large industries with the potential for production in the Rotegaon Industrial Estate will be presented to the Minister. They emphasised that individuals can initiate businesses with investments ranging from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 3 crore.

Dr Jadhav highlighted the diverse industries, including Cast Eye Pipe Fittings, Cast Iron Flow Plastic Containers, Molded Lug Briefcases, PVC tiles, ink tools, sports shoes, color TV, vegetable processing, roller flour mills for flour production, automobile radiators, duct carburetors, cement, and paint.

The Maharashtra government acquired 1,170 acres of land in 1993 for establishing the MIDC at Vaijapur. However, Jadhav expressed concerns about the stalled progress on the MIDC issue. He mentioned plans to promptly provide the list of entrepreneurs interested in starting industries to the Industries Minister.