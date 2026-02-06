 Urdu Teachers’ Association State-Level Convention Concludes In Pune
Urdu Teachers’ Association State-Level Convention Concludes In Pune

The convention resolved to use modernised technology to improve the quality of education, and emphasised that teachers and educational societies should update themselves to compete with the changing world

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 07:40 PM IST
Urdu Teachers’ Association State-Level Convention Concludes In Pune | Facebook

The state-level convention of the Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sanghatana and the ‘Misali Maullim Awards’ concluded at Azam Campus in Pune recently.

Chairman of the MSE Society, Mohd Abeda Inamdar, presided over the event. The guests of honour were Haji Zubair Memon, Navid-ul-Haq, Dr Moinuddin Falahi, Haji Gafoor Pathan, Mazhar Shaikh and Kamil Shaikh.

The convention resolved to use modernised technology to improve the quality of education, and emphasised that teachers and educational societies should update themselves to compete with the changing world.

The guests opined that it is important for students to be imparted education in the Urdu medium and that they can excel in their careers through it. They cited examples of several individuals who became doctors, engineers, IAS and IPS officers after studying in Urdu-medium schools.

The Misali Maullim Awards were presented to 13 teachers from Zilla Parishad schools, seven from municipal corporation schools and 13 from private schools. The awardees were felicitated with mementoes, citations, shawls and bouquets. Similarly, seven schools from across the state that had achieved excellent results were also felicitated.

