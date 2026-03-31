Unseasonal Rain Brings Relief; However, Lightning Kills Two In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unseasonal rain accompanied by thunderstorms brought relief to residents from the scorching heat on Monday night but also caused disruption across the city and claimed two lives in the district.

The city witnessed heavy showers with lightning and strong winds from around 8 pm. The sudden change in weather came after a hot and humid day, with temperatures hovering close to 40 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 37.3 degrees Celsius.

The rain cooled down the atmosphere and brought much-needed relief to citizens who had been struggling with rising temperatures over the past few days. However, the sudden downpour led to chaos on roads, with commuters and two-wheeler riders facing difficulties due to poor visibility and waterlogging.

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Power outages were reported in several parts of the city following the storm. Electricity supply was disrupted for nearly two hours in some areas, including stretches between Beed Bypass and Maulinagar. Officials from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd worked to restore supply, but water accumulation in low-lying areas slowed down the process.

Heavy rainfall was reported from several localities, including Chikalthana, CIDCO, HUDCO, Labour Colony, Jubilee Park, Jalna Road, Aurangpura, Bhavsinghpura, Cantonment, Satara-Deolai, Shivajinagar, Pundliknagar, Osmanpura and Kranti Chowk.

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Meanwhile, in a tragic incident, two youths lost their lives after being struck by lightning in Mahakala village of Ambad taluka. The victims, identified as Govind Pralhad Lahane (21) and Aditya Dagdu Bendre (20), had taken shelter under a neem tree when the lightning struck. Another youth was seriously injured in the incident.

Police and local authorities said the victims were on their way to a temple in Apegaon when the incident occurred. Further investigation is underway.