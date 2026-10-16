University Committed To All-Round Development Of Students, Says VC Chaskar At 'Dnyantirth-2026' | File Pic

Nanded, Oct 16: Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMUN) Vice-Chancellor Dr Manohar Chaskar on Friday said the university was committed to providing students with opportunities to showcase their talents, nurture creativity and develop their personalities through cultural and extracurricular activities.

Addressing the inauguration of the inter-collegiate youth festival Dnyantirth-2026, organised jointly by SRTMUN and Science College, Nanded, run by Nanded Education Society, Dr Chaskar said youth festivals provided an important platform for students to discover their potential and build confidence.

The inaugural ceremony was held at the Sane Guruji stage on the Science College campus amid an atmosphere of enthusiasm and cultural fervour.

Youth festivals encourage talent and confidence

"Educational institutions have a responsibility to provide students with the right platform to showcase their talents. Such festivals give them an opportunity to express themselves, gain confidence and establish their own identity. We hope that many distinguished actors, actresses and artists from different fields will emerge from our university in the future,” Dr Chaskar said.

He emphasised that student development activities should continue uninterrupted despite natural or man-made challenges. Ensuring that adverse circumstances do not affect students' opportunities for growth was a collective responsibility, he added.

Flag unfurling and cultural procession

The festival began with the ceremonial unfurling of the flag by Dr Chaskar at Mahatma Phule Nagari on the college campus. The collective singing of Vande Mataram, the national anthem, the Maharashtra state song and the university anthem created a vibrant atmosphere.

A grand procession (shobhayatra) was subsequently taken out from the statue of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule to Science College. Based on the theme ‘Krantisurya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule: A Great Social Reformer’, the procession highlighted Phule's contributions to social equality, education and social awakening. Student artists from various colleges participated enthusiastically, presenting performances and tableaux reflecting the theme.

Bharat Ganeshpure encourages positive outlook

Renowned actor Bharat Ganeshpure, known for the television comedy show 'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya', was the chief guest at the inaugural function. Interacting with students in his characteristic humorous and witty style, he urged them to maintain a positive outlook and enjoy life without unnecessary stress.

"Students should enjoy every moment of life. Never behave as if the entire burden of the world rests on your shoulders. Do not assume that everything depends on you or that nothing can happen without you. Live freely, enjoy life and remain happy,” Ganeshpure said.

He encouraged students to approach life with a relaxed and positive attitude rather than carrying unnecessary pressure.

University officials attend inaugural ceremony

SRTMUN Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Ashok Mahajan, Nanded Education Society president CA Dr Praveen Patil, Registrar Dr DD Pawar, management council members Dr Prashant Peshkar, Dr Suryakant Jogdand, Dr Santram Munde, Dr DN More, Dr Surekha Bhosale and Dr Hanumant Kandharkar were among those present.

Former Nanded Education Society president and former MP Dr Venkatesh Kabde, the society's joint secretary Adv Pradeep Nagapurkar, Science College principal Dr LP Shinde, principal Dr Vijay Pawar and SRTMUN director of student development Dr Rajpalsingh Chikhlikar also attended the event, along with university senate members, faculty members, organisers and students.

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The programme commenced with the worship of Swami Ramanand Teerth's portrait and the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The inaugural ceremony was conducted in a simple manner, with three dignitaries felicitated on the occasion.

Festival promotes artistic development and interaction

Dr Chikhlikar delivered the introductory remarks, explaining the purpose of the festival and the university's efforts to encourage students' artistic abilities. Prof Shraddha Salve and Prof Balaji Bhandare conducted the proceedings, while Dr Prashant Sutkar, organising secretary of Dnyantirth-2026, proposed the vote of thanks.

The festival provides students not only with an opportunity to perform but also to interact with peers from different colleges, exchange ideas and explore new avenues for their talents.