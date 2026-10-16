Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Calls For Long-Term Plan To Tackle Drought In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: While devising long-term solutions to drought, it is essential to prioritise water conservation and water management, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said on Friday. He said farmers in the Marathwada region facing drought conditions needed timely assistance and that efforts were underway to ensure this.

Athawale was on a visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he interacted with journalists at a press conference held at the Gymkhana Club in the Mukundwadi area. Phulambri MLA Anuradha Chavan was also present.

Athawale said that although there had been rainfall at the beginning of the season, a subsequent dry spell had led to drought-like conditions in many areas. The government had declared a drought, and affected farmers would receive assistance. The availability of drinking water and the supply of fodder for livestock were particularly critical issues, and necessary measures were being taken to address them.

Athawale emphasised the need to increase the financial assistance provided for livestock fodder.

He further said that long-term drought solutions must prioritise water conservation and management. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had presented a visionary perspective on constructing dams across rivers and planning water resources. In line with this approach, Athawale stressed the need to focus on the effective utilisation of available water sources, the conservation of water reserves and proper water-resource planning.

He also stressed the importance of environmental conservation and suggested developing a long-term plan with the involvement of scientists and experts to tackle future drought conditions.

Athawale said he would strive to resolve the problems faced by farmers affected by drought and ensure that farmers in Marathwada received the necessary assistance.