Pune Drunk Driving Incident: Youth Allegedly Assaulted By Angry Crowd After Car Hits Two-Wheeler In Kothrud | Video

Pune: An alleged drunk-driving incident in Pune’s Kothrud area triggered chaos after a car driven by a young man reportedly rammed into a two-wheeler near Krishna Hospital on Paud Road.
Following the collision, angry locals caught hold of the car driver, leading to a commotion on the road. According to a video of the incident, members of the crowd allegedly assaulted the youth and took away his mobile phone.
The incident created a tense atmosphere in the area for some time, with people gathering at the spot following the altercation.
The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety and the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol. Further details regarding the incident and any police action were not available in the information provided.