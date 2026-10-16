Special Voter Registration Camps Across Pune On October 17, 18, 24, 25 | Representational Image I File

Pune: Special voter registration camps will be organised at all polling stations across Pune district on October 17, 18, 24 and 25 to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls.

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has appealed to citizens to visit the camps, check their names and personal details in the draft electoral rolls, and submit claims or objections, if necessary, by October 26.

As part of the drive, 21 Electoral Registration Officers, 647 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and 8,424 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be deployed across the district. BLOs will be available at their respective polling stations during the camps to assist citizens with voter registration, corrections to electoral roll details and other related procedures.

Citizens who cannot find their names in the draft electoral rolls or need to correct their personal details have been asked to submit applications in the prescribed formats.

Form 6 is used for new voter registration, while Form 7 can be used to raise objections to the inclusion of a name in the electoral roll or request its deletion, as per the rules. Form 8 is used for changes in residence, correction of details, obtaining a replacement voter identity card and marking a person as a voter with a disability.

The administration has clarified that eligible citizens can register as new voters throughout the year. Those who have not yet registered can use the opportunity to enrol themselves.

Citizens facing difficulties or having complaints regarding their names in the electoral rolls, new registration or application procedures can contact the voter helpline at 1950. They can also seek assistance during office hours from the district-level help centre at the District Election Officer’s office or the help centre at the Electoral Registration Officer’s office for their respective Assembly constituency.

Details of district-wise voter helplines and assistance centres are available on the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra’s official website: https://ceoelection.maharashtra.gov.in/ceo/Districtvoterhelpline.aspx.

Dudi has urged all eligible citizens to take advantage of the special camps, verify their details in the draft electoral rolls and submit any required claims or objections before October 26.