Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Arrives In Parliament In Wheelchair After Leg Fracture Surgery

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Friday arrived in parliament for the special 3-day parliamentary sitting on Friday in a wheelchair, nursing a leg fracture. | X @ANI & @mohol_murlidhar

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Friday arrived in parliament for the special 3-day parliamentary sitting on Friday in a wheelchair, nursing a leg fracture.

He was seen in the Parliament complex being wheeled in with a brace on his right leg.

Lok Sabha today continued its discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them to 850.