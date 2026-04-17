‘Thambavli’ - An Unofficial Stop Between Kandivali & Borivali Doesn’t Exist, But Every Mumbai Local Train Commuter Experiences It

‘Thambivali’ - An Unofficial Stop Between Kandivali & Borivali Doesn’t Exist, But Every Mumbai Local Train Commuter Experiences It |

For Mumbai’s long suffering local train commuters, humour often becomes the only coping mechanism. The latest example comes from a viral social media video showing a train halted between Borivali and Kandivali, a stretch that has now been cheekily christened ‘Thambavli’.

The name, a clever blend of “thamba”, meaning stop, and the city’s station naming style, has struck a chord with thousands who face this unexplained pause almost every day.

A Stop That Exists Only In Experience

Thambavli may not appear on official railway maps, but for daily travellers, it is as real as any other station. Commuters claim that trains routinely come to a standstill for a few minutes before entering Borivali, with no announcement or visible reason.

“It’s quite common that train waits between Borivali and Kandivali,” one user commented, summing up a shared experience. Another joked, “Station without a platform,” while someone else called it the “halt of the lifetime.”

Humour Masks Daily Frustration

While the internet is flooded with laughing emojis and jokes, the frustration underneath is hard to miss. “Yes and I hate this station,” one commuter wrote bluntly. Another added, “From Andheri to Borivali it’s a horrible journey,” highlighting the daily grind of overcrowding and unpredictable halts.

Some even expanded the joke beyond Mumbai’s western line, suggesting similar “invisible stations” elsewhere. “Someone should unlock this station between Kalyan and Thakurli too,” a user quipped, pointing at a broader issue.

More Than Just A Meme

The viral ‘Thambivali’ moment is funny, no doubt. But it also reflects a familiar commuter reality, where delays have become so routine that they are now normalised, even named.

For a city that runs on its local trains, these few extra minutes may seem small, but for lakhs of daily passengers, they add up to a daily test of patience. And until something changes, Thambivali is here to stay, invisible, unofficial, and oddly relatable.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/