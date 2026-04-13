'Time To Stop Migration To Mumbai': Viral Video Shows Overcrowding At Borivali Railway Station During Peak Morning Hours; Sparks Concerns |

Mumbai: A viral video showing extreme overcrowding at Borivali Railway Station during peak morning hours has triggered widespread concern over commuter safety and infrastructure capacity in the city.

The footage, reportedly shot from a foot overbridge, captures dense crowds moving towards platforms with barely any visible space between individuals. The scale of congestion has raised fears of a potential stampede-like situation, especially during rush hours when suburban stations witness peak footfall.

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While the exact date of the video remains unverified, it has sparked a heated debate on social media. Several users criticised authorities for failing to address chronic overcrowding in Mumbai’s suburban railway network, while others blamed unchecked migration to the city as a key factor behind the surge in commuter numbers.

Netizens React To Viral Video Of Overcrowding

One user wrote, “Time to stop migration to Mumbai. It’s overload now,” reflecting a sentiment echoed by many online. Another user questioned the effectiveness of ongoing railway upgrades, with a comment directed at Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stating that “automated doors will not solve the capacity problem.”

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Some users also pointed out that despite the presence of metro lines running parallel to suburban routes, congestion at stations like Borivali remains high. Comparisons were drawn with other crowded hubs, with one user remarking that stations such as Dadar often witness even worse conditions.

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Mumbai To Get First Non-AC Local With Automatic Doors Soon

The video comes amid ongoing efforts to improve commuter safety following incidents like the Mumbra tragedy. Authorities are in the process of introducing non-air-conditioned local trains equipped with automatic doors, aimed at preventing passengers from falling off overcrowded coaches.

The new 12-car rake, built by the Integral Coach Factory, is expected to undergo trials under Central Railway after arriving in Mumbai. The rake will first be inspected at the Kurla Carshed before being cleared for passenger service.

Officials say the automatic door system is designed to regulate boarding and reduce risky travel practices such as hanging from train doors. However, critics argue that while such measures may improve safety, they do little to address the core issue of inadequate capacity in the face of rising demand.

Mumbai’s suburban railway network, often described as the city’s lifeline, carries millions of passengers daily. The viral video has once again brought attention to the urgent need for long-term solutions, including capacity expansion, better crowd management and integration with other modes of transport.

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