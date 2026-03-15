Two-Wheeler Theft Rampage Continues In Nashik; Five Vehicles Stolen In Five Days Despite CCTV | Representative Image

Nashik: Incidents of two-wheeler theft in the city show no signs of slowing down, creating a growing sense of outrage and insecurity among residents. Over the past few days, thieves have stolen five two-wheelers from different areas within the jurisdiction of the Nashik City Police Commissionerate. Despite the widespread installation of CCTV cameras across the city and regular police patrolling, thieves appear to be operating with audacity. These repeated incidents are raising serious questions about the effectiveness of policing and surveillance systems in the city.

Alarmingly, thefts are taking place not only during the night but also in the afternoon in busy public areas.

Harshal Sanjay Kapte’s two-wheeler was stolen from a crowded location near Malegaon Stand. A case has been registered at Panchavati Police Station.

Nikhil Gorakh Jadhav’s two-wheeler was stolen while parked in the open near Shalimar Tower during the afternoon. Bhadrakali Police Station is investigating the case.

Late at night, Swapnil Walu Dhikale’s expensive two-wheeler was stolen from in front of Thakkar Dome. A case has been registered at Gangapur Police Station.

Mujib Khan Pathan’s two-wheeler was stolen from right in front of his residence around midnight.

In the Nashik Road area, Ajay Suryabhan Jejurkar’s two-wheeler was stolen from the parking lot of Niharika Society after thieves reportedly scaled a shared boundary wall.

The city has spent crores of rupees installing CCTV cameras under the ‘Smart City’ initiative. However, residents are questioning how two-wheelers continue to disappear even under CCTV surveillance. Many are asking whether the fear of law enforcement has diminished among thieves.

Two-wheelers are no longer considered safe, even when parked outside homes or within residential society parking areas. The recurring thefts have sparked anger and frustration among vehicle owners.

Although the police have registered cases in these incidents, the accused have not yet been apprehended. Citizens say that simply registering cases is not enough and expect authorities to actively track down the culprits and prevent further thefts.

Residents have demanded that the police launch a special drive to curb the rising incidents of two-wheeler theft, make more effective use of CCTV surveillance, and take strict action against the perpetrators. Otherwise, they warn that the prevailing atmosphere of insecurity in the city will only deepen.