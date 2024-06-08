Two 13-Year-Old Girls Drown In Trimbakeshwar's Bilva Tirtha Lake While Washing Clothes | Representative image

A heartbreaking incident unfolded at Bilva Tirtha Lake in Trimbakeshwar, as two young girls tragically drowned while washing clothes. The news of their demise has cast a pall of mourning over the taluka, deeply affecting the community.

The two girls, identified as Tanuja Yuvraj Korde (13) and Archana Balu Dhangar (13), had gone to the lake to wash their clothes. Tragically, Archana slipped and fell into the water, prompting Tanuja to attempt to rescue her. However, both girls ended up drowning in the lake.

Upon realising that the girls were missing, locals rushed to the scene and retrieved their bodies from the water. Despite efforts to revive them, both Tanuja and Archana were pronounced dead upon arrival at the sub-district Hospital in Trimbakeshwar.

In the aftermath of this devastating incident, authorities, led by Trimbak Police Inspector Bipin Shewale and officers Gawli and Salve, are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Social worker Vilas Korde has called upon the Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust to implement appropriate preventive measures to ensure the safety of visitors at Bilva Tirtha Lake. This incident has sparked concerns among locals, particularly regarding the limited availability of drinking water in Trimbakeshwar, where the water supply is provided only once every two days.

As the community grapples with the loss of these young lives, questions arise about the safety and management of natural landmarks like Bilva Tirtha Lake, underscoring the need for enhanced measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.