Tulsi College Of Fashion Design's ‘Tulsi Creation’ Showroom Inaugurated In Beed | Sourced

Beed: The newly constructed building of Tulsi College of Fashion Design and the showroom ‘Tulsi Creation – The Complete Woman’s Dream World’ were inaugurated with enthusiasm in Beed on Sunday. The event marked a major step in the expansion of the Tulsi Educational Campus led by Prof. Pradeep Rode.

The programme was attended by Buddhist monks, educationists, social workers and several dignitaries. Buddhist prayers and Buddha Vandana by the Bhikkhu Sangha marked the beginning of the event. Ven. Bhadant Karunanand Mahathero and Bhadant Dhammashil Thero offered blessings on the occasion.

‘Real Wealth Comes From Knowledge’

Chief inaugurator Bhadant Dr Upagupta Mahathero praised Prof. Rode for his dedication towards education and social service. He said real wealth does not come only from money but from using knowledge, time and effort for the welfare of society. He described the Tulsi Educational Campus as an inspiring example of socially responsible education.

Several dignitaries attended the ceremony as chief guests. They included Ravindra Jogdand, Deepak Kadam, Dr Siddharth Jondhale, Suresh Londhe, Sudin Gaikwad, Sudhakar Bante, Sandip Upre, P.T. Mune, Ravindra Kolap, Deepa Rode and Principal Dr Ashwini Bedre, along with administrative officers and invited guests.

‘Atta Deepo Bhava’

Addressing the gathering, Ven. Bhadant Karunanand Mahathero appreciated the contribution of Prof. Rode in the field of education. Referring to Lord Buddha’s message “Atta Deepo Bhava", meaning “Be a light unto yourself", he said Prof. Rode has guided and inspired many students through education and knowledge. He added that Prof. Rode’s simple nature and commitment towards society make him a role model for young people.

Ven. Bhadant Dhammashil Thero spoke about Prof. Rode’s life journey and struggles. He said Prof. Rode rose from humble beginnings through hard work, determination and continuous learning. From being a student himself, he went on to become an educator and institution builder.

Other dignitaries also expressed their views and wished success to the Tulsi Educational Campus and its future initiatives.

Institution’s Journey…

In his presidential speech, Prof. Pradeep Rode spoke about the journey of the institution and its work in education, skill development and social upliftment. He said the main aim of the institution is to make young women self-reliant, confident and capable of becoming entrepreneurs. He added that students with proper skills and determination can build successful careers anywhere in the world.

The programme began with a welcome speech by Prof. Ankush Korde. Dr Manohar Shirsat conducted the event while Prof. Vidya Avghade delivered the vote of thanks. The organisers said the successful event was made possible through the combined efforts of principals, teachers, staff members and students.