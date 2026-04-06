'Tribute To Ajit Dada': NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Urges Baramati Voters To Elect Sunetra Pawar With 'Record-Breaking Margin' | File Photo

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday urged the voters of Baramati to elect Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar in the upcoming bypolls with a "record-breaking margin", noting that it would be a "tribute" to the late Ajit Pawar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rohit Pawar wrote, "Sunetrakaki is filing her nomination papers today for the upcoming by-election in the Baramati Assembly constituency. It is the collective wish of all of us that this election be uncontested. Therefore, we earnestly request the other candidates filing nominations, along with their respective parties, to facilitate an unopposed election, and we remain confident that they will accede to this request. However, should this not come to pass, I appeal to the people of Baramati to elect Sunetrakaki with a record-breaking margin, regarding this election as if it were Ajitdada himself contesting it! Your single vote will serve as the truest tribute to Ajitdada!"

Read Also Pune: Three Youth Seriously Injured In Early Morning Crash Near Airport Road

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday picked its state unit secretary Akash More to contest against Sunetra Pawar for the Baramati Assembly bypoll. He is the son of former party MLC Vijayrao More and belongs to the Dhangar community.

The NCP-SP, on the other hand, had announced it would not field a candidate against Sunetra Pawar as a mark of respect for her deceased husband. Another Maha Vikas Aghadi member, the Shiv Sena (UBT), has also indicated its support for an unopposed election.

The election is scheduled to be held on April 23.