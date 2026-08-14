Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Inspects Pune Station Bus Stand, Directs Officials To Fix Lapses | X/@PratapSarnaik

Maharashtra Transport Minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Chairman Pratap Sarnaik on Friday inspected facilities at the Pune Station bus stand and directed officials to immediately address shortcomings to ensure passengers have access to clean, safe and quality amenities.

During his visit, Sarnaik inspected the lactation room, drinking water facilities, toilets and other basic amenities available for passengers. He sought details from officials about the deficiencies observed during the inspection and instructed them to take corrective measures without delay.

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The minister emphasised the need to maintain cleanliness at the bus stand, ensure proper upkeep of toilets, provide drinking water and improve facilities for women passengers. He directed officials to ensure that passengers do not face inconvenience due to a lack of basic amenities.

Sarnaik also interacted with passengers and sought their feedback on ST bus services, the quality of facilities and difficulties they face while travelling.

“ST is an integral part of the lives of ordinary people. Along with providing good bus services, it is the responsibility of the corporation to provide passengers with a clean and dignified environment. Cleanliness is a basic right of passengers, and no negligence or laxity in this regard will be tolerated,” Sarnaik said.

He further directed officials to conduct regular inspections of bus stands and ensure that deficiencies affecting passenger convenience are addressed promptly.

The minister said passenger safety, convenience and access to basic amenities should remain the top priorities of the MSRTC.