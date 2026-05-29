Tragic End To Illicit Affair In Beed: Stepmother Dies By Suicide After Lover-Stepson's Death | File Pic (Representative Image)

Beed: In a deeply shocking and tragic incident, a woman and her stepson died by suicide following complications arising from their illicit relationship. Fearing public humiliation, the 21-year-old youth allegedly consumed poison four days ago and died while undergoing treatment at the Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambajogai on Wednesday. Unable to bear the shock of his death, his stepmother hanged herself within the hospital premises on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Anil Sahebrao Pawar and his stepmother, Anita Sahebrao Pawar (40), both residents of Soni Jawala village in Kaij tehsil. The sensational case has sparked grief and outrage across Beed district. The Ambajogai City Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to local sources, Sahebrao Pawar of Soni Jawala married Anita four years ago after divorcing his first wife. During this period, Anil, Sahebrao’s son from his first marriage, allegedly developed a romantic relationship with his stepmother.

The relationship escalated to a point where the duo recently fled their home and escaped to Hyderabad in Telangana. Following a missing person’s complaint lodged by Sahebrao Pawar, the Kaij police initiated a technical investigation. By tracking their mobile phone locations, a police team traced them to Telangana and brought them back.

Overwhelmed by distress and fear of social stigma after their relationship became public knowledge, Anil allegedly consumed poison. As his condition deteriorated, relatives rushed him to the Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambajogai for emergency treatment. However, after a four-day battle for survival, Anil died during treatment on Wednesday.

The news of his death shattered Anita. In despair, she walked to the rear side of the hospital’s Venkatrao Dawle Auditorium and allegedly hanged herself from a tree on the campus.

After discovering the body on the medical college campus, locals immediately alerted the Ambajogai City Police. Under the guidance of Police Inspector Sharad Jogdand, a team led by Police Sub-Inspector Mangesh Bhole rushed to the spot.

Dr Nilesh Puri and Dr Nitin Sakhre conducted the medico-legal examination and officially declared Anita dead. Police carried out the panchnama and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Local residents expressed deep sorrow over the tragic end to the relationship, saying the incident has severely shaken social and family values in the area.