Tragedy At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Young Cousins Drown In Godavari | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two cousins, a brother and sister, drowned in the Godavari River at Amelner Vasti near Kaigaon in Gangapur taluka on Sunday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Ayush Ravindra Misal (3) and Tanvi Avinash Misal (2.5 years).

The grandchildren of Dilip Mhasu Misal, Ayush and Tanvi, were playing in front of their house at Amelner Vasti on Sunday afternoon. However, both children went towards the banks of the Godavari River without the knowledge of their family members.

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As the children were not seen for a long time, their family members began searching for them. Despite searching for around two hours, they could not be found. Meanwhile, some villagers noticed both children floating in the river. They were rushed to the Gangapur Sub-District Hospital, where medical officers declared them dead after examination.

Ayush was the only son of Ravindra, while Tanvi was the only daughter of Avinash. The untimely deaths of the children have left the entire family in distress. The last rites were performed at Amelner Vasti in the evening.

The backwaters of the Godavari River have spread across an area of around 1 km near Amelner Vasti on the Gangapur-Old Lakhmapur Road. The children may have gone near the water and accidentally fallen into the river.