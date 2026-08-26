Three-Member Panel To Probe Tampering Of Beed Zilla Parishad Education Records

Beed Zilla Parishad | FIle Photo

Beed: The education department has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate alleged tampering with inward-outward registers of the Beed Zilla Parishad education department.

The committee, headed by Hingoli Secondary Education Officer Savita Birge, has been directed to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit its report. The move follows a complaint filed by social activist Sadiq Inamdar with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The alleged irregularities have come to light against the backdrop of a state-level SIT probe into bogus Shalarth ID cases reported in Nagpur, Amravati, Jalgaon and Nashik districts. As part of the statewide scrutiny, allegations surfaced that bogus inward-outward numbers were entered in the records of Beed's primary and secondary education departments and used to issue official orders between 2006 and 2025.

Taking serious note of the allegations, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Education Deputy Director Kailas Datkhil constituted the inquiry panel to examine the alleged alterations in the registers.

There are also demands that the committee scrutinise the records and functioning of headmasters of private schools in Beed district from 2006 to 2024. Allegations have been levelled that the irregularities may have been carried out in connivance with educational institution managements, headmasters, and officials and employees of the education department.

Hingoli Education Officer Savita Birge will head the committee. Hingoli Deputy Education Officer Asavari Kale and Ambajogai lecturer Shrikrishna Deshmukh have been appointed as members.

The education department is now awaiting the committee's findings, which are expected to establish the nature and extent of the alleged tampering and determine whether further action is warranted.