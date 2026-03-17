Threads Of Change: Pune Entrepreneur Revives Craft, Empowers Women

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Pune entrepreneur Preeti Dattatray Pawar was honoured on International Women’s Day for her social and economic achievements.

Originally from Akola near Nagpur, Pawar’s journey to the heights of the Indian textile industry is a story of grit and passion.

Her professional foundation is unique, blending a degree in textiles with a postgraduate degree in psychology. This dual expertise allowed her to approach design with a deep understanding of human behaviour and aesthetics.

She began her journey in Kothrud, overcoming significant capital challenges with the unwavering support of her parents.

Over the last two decades, she has carved a niche in Hand Block Printing, a labour-intensive art form where a single saree can take eight days to complete. From Rajasthan’s Dabu, Madhya Pradesh’s Bagh prints to Andhra Pradesh's Kalamkari, she brings traditional Indian craftsmanship to modern bridal wear and home decor at her Aundh-based studio in Pune.

Beyond design, Pawar is a catalyst for empowerment. Using her background in psychology to mentor and guide, she has trained and employed many women, helping them achieve financial independence. Her impact is global, with her students practising the craft from Pune to Dubai.

By blending her love for sports apparel with traditional textiles, Pawar continues to uplift both the heritage of Indian fabric and the lives of the women who weave it.