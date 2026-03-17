Pune: PMC Approves Changes In Service Rules, Health Department Recruitment Norms | Sourced

Two important proposals related to amendments in service entry rules and recruitment in the Health Department were unanimously approved at the meeting of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s Law Committee held on Monday.



The changes aim to address service-related issues of certain employees and revise recruitment and promotion conditions in the civic body’s health department. The information was shared by Law Committee Chairperson Adv Swarada Bapat.



According to existing service entry rules, an issue had arisen regarding employees whose posts were converted from Category IV to Category III. These employees were originally appointed according to the category of their posts at the time of recruitment. However, under the service rules, their retirement age is fixed at 60 years.





Several employees had retired at the age of 58, while some had demanded continuation in service until the age of 60. In this context, the committee decided that employees who wish to continue service after the age of 58 and are medically fit will be allowed to rejoin based on a written application. However, they will be compulsorily retired upon completion of 60 years of age.



It was also decided that such employees will be granted notional increments as if they had served until the age of 60. These increments will only be considered for calculating their final basic pay after retirement, and no actual financial benefit will be paid. If any issues arise in this regard, the authority to examine the facts and take a final decision has been given to the Municipal Commissioner.



Meanwhile, the committee also approved a proposal to amend recruitment and promotion rules for several posts in the Health Department, including Health Inspector, Senior Health Inspector, Deputy Health Inspector and Chief Health Inspector. The proposal will now be submitted for further approval under the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act and amendments to the Service (Classification of Services and Pay) Rules, 2014.





Under the revised proposal, the experience criteria for the post of Chief Health Inspector (Circle Officer) have been modified. Earlier, candidates were required to have at least three years of experience as a Chief Health Inspector. The new proposal requires a minimum of three years’ experience as a Deputy Health Inspector.



In addition, the recruitment pattern for the post of Deputy Health Inspector has been changed from the existing 50 per cent nomination and 50 per cent promotion to 100 per cent promotion. For this post, candidates must have a minimum of five years’ experience as a Health Inspector.



Changes have also been made in the recruitment ratio for the post of Senior Health Inspector, along with revisions in the conditions for recruitment to the post of Health Inspector.



All the proposals were approved in the meeting and have now been forwarded to the general body for final approval, Bapat said.