Lohagaon Airport To Chakan Next? Pune Metro Expansion Plans Gather Pace, Says Dy CM Sunetra Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar | Sourced

Pune: Pune Metro Bhavan was inaugurated on Tuesday, with leaders calling it a symbol of the city’s growing infrastructure and modern development.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the new administrative headquarters of Pune Metro. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said the building represents the progress of a modern Pune and reflects advanced engineering and planning.

She said the project is not just an office space but a step forward in strengthening the city’s public transport system. Pawar also recalled the early efforts taken for Pune Metro by former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The event was attended by several senior leaders, including Chandrakant Patil, Madhuri Misal and Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, along with MPs, MLAs and senior officials.

Pawar said the Metro Bhavan has been designed in an eco-friendly manner and is located along the Mula-Mutha river. She added that Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are fast-growing cities, and the rising population has increased pressure on transport systems.

Several Other Metro Works Underway

To address this, the state government has taken up major infrastructure projects, including the metro network, ring road, road widening, bridges and subways.

She said work on several metro routes is being pushed ahead. These include Swargate to Katraj, Pimpri-Chinchwad to Bhakti-Shakti Chowk, Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, Ramwadi to Wagholi, and Khadakwasla to Kharadi. Plans are also being developed to extend metro connectivity to Pune Airport and Chakan MIDC in the future.

Officials said the new Metro Bhavan will play a key role in managing and expanding Pune’s metro network in the coming years.