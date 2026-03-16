Zoomcar Shock In Pune: Solapur Man Rents Car For 15 Days In Hinjawadi, Disappears With ₹5 Lakh Car

Hinjawadi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A shocking case has come to light where a man has been booked for allegedly stealing a rented car after hiring it through the Zoomcar app and failing to return it after the rental period ended in Hinjawadi.

The incident took place between 13th January and 15th March 2026, on Hirai Sitai Road in Hinjewadi.

According to police, the accused rented a silver-coloured Maruti Suzuki Swift with registration number MH 13 EC 9938 through the Zoomcar platform for 15 days. The car belongs to Suhas Suresh Nikate (32), a resident of Hinjawadi. However, after the rental period ended, the accused did not return the vehicle.

Nikate later approached the Hinjawadi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) and lodged a complaint. Based on his complaint, police registered a case against Omkar Ashok Bhange, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Madha Tehsil of Solapur district.

Zoomcar is an app-based self-drive car rental service that allows users to rent vehicles for a few hours or several days. Customers can book cars through the mobile app or website, unlock them digitally, and drive them themselves without a driver, paying based on time, distance, or subscription plans.

Police said the accused kept the car, which is valued at around Rs 5 lakh, and did not return it to either the owner or the company. Officials said this amounted to a breach of trust.

Hinjawadi Police are further investigating the case.

Man Cheated of ₹65 Lakh in Row House Deal

A 33-year-old man from Kiwale has alleged that he was cheated of Rs 65 lakh after being promised a row house in the area.

The complainant, Kalpesh Vasant Chaudhary, said the fraud took place between September 17, 2024, and March 15, 2026, at Shiv Shambho Colony in Kiwale. Based on his complaint, the Dehu Road Police have registered a case against Vasudev Gangadhar Gadekar (55) and his son Sushant Vasudev Gadekar (26), both residents of Kokane Chowk in Pimple Saudagar.

Police said the accused signed a notarised agreement and a memorandum of understanding with the complainant and later received Rs 65 lakh through RTGS. However, they allegedly failed to hand over possession of the promised row house and also refused to return the money.

When Chaudhary demanded his money back, the accused allegedly abused and threatened him. The Dehu Road Police are investigating the case.