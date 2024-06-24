Thousands Of Bodhivruksha Saplings Planted Near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University |

Residents of the Dhamma Bhumi Buddha Leni area, near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, have embarked on a significant initiative to plant thousands of Bodhivruksha (peepal) saplings. Under the guidance of Bhadant Vishudhanand Bodhi Mahathero, they have committed to planting approximately 10,000 Bodhivruksha and other indigenous trees in the region. This initiative stems from the Bhikhu Sangha's principle of planting one tree for personal health and well-being.

In light of ongoing deforestation and adverse climatic changes leading to drought and rising unemployment, there is a pressing need to safeguard future generations by replenishing the land with green cover. Bhadant Vishudhanand Bodhi Mahathero emphasised the importance of tree planting in revitalising the environment and reducing the challenges faced by the community.

In response to this call, hundreds of residents participated enthusiastically by planting Bodhivruksha saplings and other native species. The event saw a large gathering of Bhikhu Sangha members and local residents, all dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and nurturing the natural landscape.