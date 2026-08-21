Thousands Join 'Mahawalkathon' For Soil And Water Conservation In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 'Mahawalkathon' event was organised on Friday to mark Water Conservation Day, observed on the birth anniversary of late former Chief Minister Sudhakarrao Naik. Thousands of citizens participated in the public awareness walk, which proceeded from Kranti Chowk to the Mahatma Phule statue. The walk, aimed at raising awareness about water and soil conservation, successfully captured public attention.

A public awareness campaign regarding soil and water conservation has been underway since August 15, organised by the government's Soil and Water Conservation Department. Through this initiative, the importance of conserving soil and water is being conveyed to the general public. As part of this campaign, a ‘Mahawalkathon – Walk for Water’ event was organised in the city on Friday.

Legislative Council Member Suhas Shirsat, Zilla Parishad Vice-President Jitendra Jaiswal, Social Welfare Committee Chairman Balaji Sontakke, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minnu PM, Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, WALMI Director General Sunil Kushire, Executive Engineer Narendra Katke, Additional Chief Executive Officer Vasudev Solanke, Executive Engineer (Irrigation) Vijay Bidgar, Deputy Education Officer Geeta Tandale, Deputy Engineer Vijay Kamble, as well as all heads of departments, sports enthusiasts, and a large number of men and women were present.

The event began with the administration of a pledge regarding soil and water conservation. Subsequently, a foot march commenced from Kranti Chowk. The procession proceeded via Paithan Gate and Tilak Path Road, turning left past the police outpost, Gulmandi and the Mahatma Phule statue, finally concluding at the Zilla Parishad Ground. There, a portrait of former Chief Minister Sudhakarrao Naik was honoured, and the pledge was administered. At the conclusion of the event, prizes were distributed to the winners by MLA Suhas Shirsat and other dignitaries.

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The winners of the walkathon competition, determined by a lucky draw, were Nandini Ashok Salve, Mohan Karbhari Akhade, Sachin Subhash Jadhav, Nikhil Tulshiram Pathade, Sandip Bharat Giri, Samruddhi Ramesh Bagul and Anita Suresh Khelkar. Prizes were distributed to all the winners by dignitaries.