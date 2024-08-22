'The Only Road in Pune Without Potholes is the Airport Runway, Beyond Unacceptable': Netizens Vent on Social Media Over City Roads |

The problem of pothole-ridden roads in Pune is escalating, with residents increasingly voicing their concerns on social media and sharing images of hazardous conditions. Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri has publicly criticized the authorities for the poor state of Pune's roads.

Uday Kulkarni commented, "It's time for road contractors to declare that they are not related in any way to politicians. Ditto for water tankers." Another user humorously noted that the only road in Pune without potholes is the airport runway.

Meanwhile, Sudhir Mehta took to X to express his frustration with the city's failing infrastructure. He noted that while some issues might be attributed to ongoing metro and infrastructure projects, the overall condition of Pune’s roads—marked by encroachments, crumbling surfaces, and numerous potholes—is unacceptable. He also criticized city sanitation officials for their failure to maintain cleanliness and called for more effective action from both authorities and citizens.

Additionally, a user tagged the NHAI and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, writing, "I frequently travel from Baramati to Pune and back via Patas, and after paying tolls, I still see that the road conditions are very bad. There are so many potholes. I don’t understand why we pay so many taxes and tolls if we are not getting good roads. What does NHAI do?”

After recent floods, both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations made urgent repairs to fill the potholes. However, these repairs have already started to deteriorate, leading to accidents and increased traffic congestion.

Check other reactions

Meanwhile, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole held an extensive meeting with Commissioner of PMC, Dr Rajendra Bhosale, and senior officials to discuss and address various issues concerning civic infrastructure and other serious concerns in the Shivajinagar constituency. "It was a highly productive meeting, and the Commissioner has initiated immediate action to ensure that all raised issues are resolved at the earliest," he said.