The ₹6,600 Profit That Ended In 22 Deaths: Complete Timeline Of The Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Hooch Tragedy | Representational Image (AI-Generated)

Pune: What began as a series of mysterious deaths in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune on Thursday has now emerged as one of Maharashtra’s deadliest illicit liquor tragedies in recent years. At least 22 people have died, and several others remain hospitalised after allegedly consuming methanol-contaminated liquor distributed across Phugewadi, Dapodi, Hadapsar and nearby areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities.

Investigators now believe the disaster may have been triggered by a deadly decision to mix industrial methanol into liquor, allegedly to increase quantity and generate a profit of just Rs 6,600, officials revealed on Sunday.

Three More Deaths On Saturday…

Three more deaths were reported on Saturday evening, bringing the toll to 22. Rajendra Tampo (36) of Phugewadi, Mahendra Ovhal (58) of Dapodi and Samuel Lincoln Dhairyam (49) of Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar, died during treatment. Relatives of all three victims alleged that they had consumed the poisonous liquor before falling ill.

The tragedy has left 15 people dead in the Phugewadi-Dapodi belt of Pimpri-Chinchwad and seven in the Hadapsar area of Pune. Several patients continue to battle for life in hospitals, with some still admitted in intensive care units.

How The Tragedy Unfolded

Investigators have pieced together a timeline that reveals how the toxic liquor allegedly entered the supply chain.

According to the probe, the main accused, Yogesh Wankhede alias Sikandar Rathod, allegedly purchased 215 litres of methanol on 29th April using forged documents. He reportedly paid Rs 17,500 for the chemical. Then, on 9th May, he allegedly purchased five drums of liquor containing around 35 litres each for Rs 9,500.

Investigators say preparations to manufacture the liquor began on 23rd May at an illegal country liquor unit operated by accused Radheshyam alias Raju Prajapati in the Uruli Kanchan area.

Police allege that five drums of water were mixed into five drums of liquor to double the quantity. More than half of the methanol stock was then allegedly added to the mixture. The process increased the stock to 12 drums of liquor, which investigators believe became highly toxic due to methanol contamination.

The total cost of the operation was allegedly Rs 27,000. The liquor was then sold at Rs 2,800 per drum, generating Rs 33,600. Investigators say the accused earned a profit of only Rs 6,600. Police officials say 22 people ultimately lost their lives because of that decision.

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Distribution Network Under Scanner

Investigators allege that the methanol-mixed liquor was distributed through an illegal network operating in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to police, five cans were supplied to Gurmant Singh Virka in Phugewadi, six cans to Akash Jadhav in Hadapsar, and one can to Irfan alias Pappu Qureshi in Dapodi.

The liquor allegedly reached local consumers through unauthorised liquor dens operating in these areas.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has now formed two special teams to investigate the tragedy and examine the entire supply chain.

Nine accused are currently under arrest and are being questioned in police custody. Those arrested include alleged mastermind Yogesh Wankhede, supplier Radheshyam Prajapati, Karnail Singh Virka, Gurmant Singh Virka, Inderjit Kaur Virka and Kalpesh Agrawal.

Methanol Or Mistaken Identity?

A key question in the investigation is whether the methanol was mixed intentionally or due to a lack of understanding about the chemical.

Excise department sources said investigators are examining the possibility that Wankhede may have intended to procure ethanol -- the alcohol used in alcoholic beverages -- but instead obtained methanol.

Ethanol is commonly used in liquor production and is safe for consumption when manufactured according to standards. Methanol, however, is an industrial chemical used in fuels, solvents and manufacturing processes. Even small quantities can cause blindness, organ failure and death.

Officials said preliminary findings suggest Wankhede lacked technical knowledge and may not have fully understood the difference between the two chemicals.

A distillery expert familiar with alcohol production said ethanol and methanol are both colourless liquids and can appear similar to an untrained person despite having completely different properties. Investigators are continuing to examine whether the methanol was purchased by mistake or deliberately used to increase profits.

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FDA Probe Into Methanol Supply

The investigation has also expanded beyond the liquor network to focus on how the methanol was obtained.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials have raided the company that supplied the methanol and are scrutinising documents used during the purchase.

Under the Poisons Act, methanol sales are regulated and require proper verification of buyers. Officials suspect forged documents may have been used to obtain the chemical.

Authorities are also examining whether any supplier failed to follow mandatory verification procedures.

The FDA says 103 authorised methanol dealers operate within the Pune division and has warned that violations can attract criminal prosecution.

Officials are additionally studying possible loopholes in online sales of hazardous chemicals following the incident.

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Hospitals Fight To Save Survivors

Doctors treating the victims say the symptoms strongly indicate methanol poisoning.

Patients arrived at hospitals suffering from blurred vision, vomiting, dizziness, breathing difficulties, drowsiness, abdominal pain and unconsciousness.

At Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, several victims died within hours of admission despite intensive treatment on Thursday. YCM had come under the scanner on Thursday, when initial deaths caused chaos across the district and were reported in the civic hospital.

YCMH Dean Dr Rajendra Wable said three surviving patients required dialysis after their kidneys stopped functioning properly.

“When a toxic substance enters the body, the liver is affected first and then other vital organs. Severe kidney damage can follow, leading to organ failure,” he explained.

Doctors said methanol poisoning can rapidly damage the nervous system, kidneys and other organs. Samples and viscera have been sent for forensic analysis to establish the exact cause of death.

Government Crackdown And Suspensions

The tragedy triggered a massive crackdown across Pune district. The State Excise Department suspended 13 officers and staff members for alleged negligence. Also, nine police officials -- three from Pune Police and six from Pimpri-Chinchwad -- have been suspended.

Police and excise teams launched raids against illicit liquor operations across several areas, including Loni Kalbhor and Walhe. Authorities registered 55 cases, arrested 52 accused and seized material worth around Rs 24 lakh during the operations.

The state government has also initiated action against police personnel, amid allegations that illegal liquor businesses were operating openly despite repeated complaints.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken direct note of the case and ordered strict action against those responsible.

The incident has also reignited questions about how illegal liquor networks continued functioning in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad despite enforcement agencies being aware of their existence.

Twenty-Two Families Devastated

Behind the investigation, arrests and official action lies a human tragedy that has devastated dozens of families.

Among the victims were daily wage workers, labourers and local residents who allegedly purchased liquor from nearby illegal outlets without knowing it contained a deadly chemical.

Some died within hours. Others succumbed after days of treatment. Several survivors continue to remain under medical observation.

What investigators believe was an attempt to earn a few thousand rupees has now left 22 families mourning their loved ones and triggered one of the largest anti-illicit liquor crackdowns seen in the Pune region in recent years.

As investigators continue to trace the methanol supply chain and establish accountability, the tragedy has become a stark reminder of the deadly consequences of illegal liquor production, poor oversight and regulatory failures.

(With Inputs From Agencies)