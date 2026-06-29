TET Paper Leak: MNS Students' Wing Holds Protest In Pune, Demands High-Level Probe | Sourced

The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), the student wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), staged a protest on Monday against the recent Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak. The protest was held outside the office of the Maharashtra State Examination Council, located behind the Agharkar Research Institute on BMCC Road in Shivajinagar, Pune.

Several MNVS activists gathered at the venue, raising slogans against the state government and the examination authorities. Protesters accused the administration of failing to conduct fair and transparent recruitment and competitive examinations, alleging that repeated paper leaks have shattered the confidence of lakhs of students who spend years preparing for government jobs.

Dhananjay Dalvi, president of the MNS student wing, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Firstly, we are demanding a high-level investigation into the latest TET paper leak and strict action against those involved in the examination racket, including officials, middlemen and any beneficiaries. We also demand systemic reforms in the examination process to ensure that future exams are conducted securely and transparently."

The protesters alleged that despite several paper leak incidents in recent years, the government has failed to establish an effective mechanism to prevent such malpractices.

They warned that if concrete action is not taken against those responsible and adequate safeguards are not introduced, the agitation will be intensified across Maharashtra in the coming days.

The protest remained peaceful but witnessed heavy police deployment outside the Maharashtra State Examination Council office to maintain law and order. Police personnel were stationed at the venue as a precautionary measure while the demonstration continued.