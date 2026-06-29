Justice Within 60 Days: Pune Court's Historic Death Penalty Verdict In Nasrapur Rape & Murder Case Sparks Hope For Speedy Justice | Representational Image

Pune: In a judgement that has been described as a milestone in India's criminal justice system, the Special Fast-Track Court in Pune on Monday sentenced Bhimrao Kamble to death for the rape and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur.

The verdict, delivered within 60 days of the heinous crime, has drawn widespread appreciation from legal experts, citizens, and the victim's family, who believe the decision has restored faith in the justice delivery system.

Crime Sent Shockwaves Across State…

The horrific crime had sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, with citizens demanding strict punishment and speedy justice for the innocent child. Pune Rural Police completed the investigation and filed a detailed chargesheet within 16 days, allowing the Special Court to conduct one of the fastest trials in a case involving the rape and murder of a minor.

During the proceedings, the prosecution examined more than 55 witnesses, relying on forensic evidence, medical reports, and witness testimony to establish the accused's guilt beyond reasonable doubt. Four days before the sentencing, Special Judge SR Salunke had convicted Kamble under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The quantum of punishment was reserved and announced on Monday.

Court Calls Crime 'Beyond Human Imagination'

While awarding the death sentence, the court made strong observations on the brutality of the offence, terming it one of the "rarest of rare" cases deserving the severest punishment available under law.

According to the judgement, the accused continued sexually assaulting the child even after she had died, reflecting an unimaginable level of depravity. The court noted that the victim had suffered 18 injuries, describing the assault as an act of extreme cruelty committed solely to satisfy the accused's lust.

Advocate Ajay Misar, who served as special public prosecutor for the case, told the media, “This is a verified historic judgement by the court. Within 30 working days, the trial was completed, and a verdict of hanging till death was given to the culprit in three separate cases. The court has appreciated the efforts put in by the various dedicated departments. The court has declared it the rarest of the rare case, claiming the culprit, Bhimrao Kamble, committed the crime just for his lust.”

Read Also CM Devendra Fadnavis Hails Nasrapur Conviction As Benchmark For Speedy Justice In Rape-Murder Case

Victim’s Parents React…

The victim's father, speaking to the media, said, “What we are expecting from the judicial system seems to be fulfilled. However, it will be completed when the culprit Kamble is hanged till death.”

The victim's mother told the media, “The accused had got bail earlier in two similar cases. Now the decision will be considered as a lesson, and I hope such cases will be handled in the fast-track court, and getting bail in these cases will not be easy.”

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Saurabh Kulkarni, a resident of Parvati who was present outside the court with the poster demanding justice, said, “The safety of children and women is very important, especially for the minor girls. The government should take major steps, and quick action should be taken against such criminals.”

Meera Gosavi, a senior citizen from Baner, said, "A quick decision by the court will be a lesson for the cruel mindset of people. People will think twice before committing such acts. Definitely, the decision is appreciable and considered the benchmark. The earliest verdicts by the court will bring fear among the rapists and other habitual offenders. The other pending cases should also run in a fast-track court."