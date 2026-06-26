CM Devendra Fadnavis Hails Nasrapur Conviction As Benchmark For Speedy Justice In Rape-Murder Case

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday termed the conviction in the Nasrapur rape and murder case as a "benchmark" for speedy justice, expressing confidence that the court would accept the prosecution's plea for the death penalty.

A special court in Pune on Thursday held the 65-year-old accused, Bhimrao Kamble, guilty of kidnapping, rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Nasrapur village in Pune district last month.

Following the swift conviction, which came within 60 days of the crime, the court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on June 29.

The prosecution has sought the death penalty for Kamble, contending that he was “beyond reform”.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis praised the trial court for completing the proceedings expeditiously.

"Once a chargesheet is filed, the pace of the trial rests with the court. In this case, the court continued hearing the matter even during the vacation, recognising the gravity of the offence. Perhaps this is one of the fastest trials on record. This case will now serve as a benchmark to demonstrate that prompt justice can be delivered in such cases," he said.

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The chief minister said that the prosecution had argued that the case fell in the "rarest of rare" category, and the court had accepted the evidence on record while holding the accused guilty.

"The prosecution proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt. We have sought the death penalty for the convict and are confident that the court will accept our plea." The incident took place between 3 pm and 4 pm on May 1, when Kamble allegedly lured the young girl with the promise of snacks and showing her a newborn calf in Nasrapur village in Pune district. He took her to a shed near a cattle barn, subjected her to sexual and unnatural assault, and subsequently murdered her by gagging her and inflicting chest injuries.

The incident triggered massive state-wide protests, road blockades, and intense public outrage.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)