Pune Achieves 88.95% Polio Vaccination Coverage - All You Need To Know

Pune Achieves 88.95% Polio Vaccination Coverage | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) achieved 88.95% coverage during the National Pulse Polio Vaccination Campaign held on Sunday, administering polio drops to 2,74,549 children aged below five years across the city.

The campaign, conducted under the directions of the Maharashtra Government, aimed to vaccinate 3,08,656 children through 1,182 polio booths set up across PMC's 15 regional offices. Vaccination booths were established at civic dispensaries, maternity homes, health centres, brick kilns, construction sites, and other high-risk areas to ensure maximum outreach.

The campaign was inaugurated at the regional level by elected representatives, while Dr Chetan Khade, Surveillance Medical Officer with the World Health Organisation (WHO), administered polio drops to children at the main vaccination centre in Narayan Peth.

PMC Mayor Manjusha Nagpure visited the Late Shantabai Khadsare Hospital under the Sinhagad Road Regional Office to review the campaign and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. Senior health officials, including Dr Sandeep Sangle, Additional Director of Health Services, Maharashtra, along with other state health officials, inspected vaccination centres across the city and guided field teams.

To reach children on the move, PMC deployed 84 transit teams and 42 mobile teams at bus depots, railway stations, metro stations, the airport and public parks. These teams vaccinated 22,423 beneficiaries during the drive.

PMC received 4.20 lakh polio doses from the state government, of which 2,87,187 doses were utilised. Besides children under five, 6,802 beneficiaries above five years also received the vaccine.

The campaign was supported by several organisations, including Niramaya NGOs, medical and nursing colleges, the Rotary Club, Lions Club, the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

To ensure no eligible child is left out, PMC has launched a five-day door-to-door vaccination drive. A total of 1,655 field teams and 329 supervisors have been deployed across the city to vaccinate children who missed the immunisation on the campaign day. Polio vaccination will also continue at all PMC hospitals during this period.

PMC has appealed to citizens, housing societies, and community representatives to cooperate with the door-to-door teams to ensure every eligible child receives the life-saving polio vaccine.