 TED-Ed Event In Pune's Viman Nagar: Students Showcase Research And Ideas On Varied Topics
TED-Ed Event In Pune's Viman Nagar: Students Showcase Research And Ideas On Varied Topics

TED-Ed Event In Pune's Viman Nagar: Students Showcase Research And Ideas On Varied Topics

The aim of the programme was to develop the skills required for public speaking and to foster the confidence needed to express creative ideas

Updated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
TED-Ed Event In Pune's Viman Nagar: Students Showcase Research And Ideas On Varied Topics

Virendra Nirmalkar, founder of VSPEAK, provided a unique platform for students aged 8 to 16 years to express their thoughts, research and real-life topics on TED-Ed, an educational platform, at the Symbiosis Auditorium in Viman Nagar.

The aim of the programme was to develop the skills required for public speaking and to foster the confidence needed to express creative ideas.

All the students received guidance from Nirmalkar for six months, which led to their presentations in front of an audience of 300.

20 students, namely Kartiki Agarwal, Ishita Shukla, Ayansh Nikolay, Aakriti Nirmalkar, Anushreeya Rajput, Neel Deepesh, Ojaswi Deora, Nafisa Liya Sheikh, Arin Junagade, Varshawani Saminaath, Ritisha Mahamuni, Aditi Navle, Anushree Rajput, Yashika Kumawat, Ved Thackeray, Sarthak Sangare, Rushda Imtiaz Khan, Aniket Jadhav, Anjani Kumar and Yug Kumawat, discussed various topics from their unique perspectives on sustainability, fear, development and technology, space, Indian classical dance form Bharatnatyam, and many more.

The programme highlighted how effective conversations can be expressed publicly with clarity and confidence.

