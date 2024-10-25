 Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out In Vishrantwadi Godown Storing Firecrackers
Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out In Vishrantwadi Godown Storing Firecrackers

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the incident

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out In Vishrantwadi Godown Storing Firecrackers | Sourced

A fire broke out on Friday morning in Pune's Vishrantwadi area at a godown storing firecrackers ahead of Diwali, officials said.

According to the information received, the Pune Fire Brigade received a call about the blaze at a godown near Pravin Textiles in Vishrantwadi at 9:45am. Fire brigade personnel immediately responded to the scene and brought the blaze under control in approximately 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

