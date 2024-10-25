Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out In Vishrantwadi Godown Storing Firecrackers

A fire broke out on Friday morning in Pune's Vishrantwadi area at a godown storing firecrackers ahead of Diwali, officials said.
According to the information received, the Pune Fire Brigade received a call about the blaze at a godown near Pravin Textiles in Vishrantwadi at 9:45am. Fire brigade personnel immediately responded to the scene and brought the blaze under control in approximately 15 minutes.
Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the incident.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.