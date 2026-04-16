TCS Nashik Row: Bajrang Dal Calls Nationwide Protests On April 16–17 | Representational Image

Nashik: The incident involving a TCS-affiliated BPO unit in Nashik has become a subject of nationwide discussion after eight female employees (aged 18–25) levelled serious allegations against their senior colleagues, citing sexual harassment, blackmail, molestation, and forced religious conversion. Taking a strong and aggressive stance on the matter, the Bajrang Dal has issued a call for massive protests across the country on April 16 and 17.

The Bajrang Dal has termed this incident a "threat to national security". Activists from the organisation have already commenced protests outside the TCS office in Nashik and have appealed to the Hindu community across the nation to join this agitation.

Vinod Bansal, National Spokesperson for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), stated, "The Hindu community has now awakened to incidents such as 'Love Jihad', land encroachment, and harassment occurring in Muslim-majority areas. Protests will be held across the country to ensure that those found guilty in this case receive strict punishment."

TCS Company's Response

TCS issued an official statement regarding this matter on Sunday (April 13). The company stated, "We maintain a 'zero-tolerance' policy against sexual harassment or any form of coercion." The company clarified that the accused individuals have been suspended.

Furthermore, all operations at the Nashik unit have been suspended with immediate effect. Employees have been instructed to work from home, and the new recruitment process has been completely halted. Company sources indicated that this status quo will remain in effect until the police investigation is concluded.

Police Investigation and SIT

Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the Nashik Police have registered nine First Information Reports (FIRs). The main accused include Asif Ansari, Tausif Attar, Danish Shaikh, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, and Shafi Shaikh, along with HR manager Nida Khan.

Investigations have revealed that Nida Khan is the prime mastermind behind this case. She faces allegations of ignoring emails and complaints from victims, failing to take action despite being a member of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Committee, and suppressing complaints by dismissing them with the remark, "This is common in the corporate world."

Nida Khan is currently absconding; intelligence suggests she is hiding in the Bhiwandi area. Acting on the orders of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ACP Sandeep Mitke has been activated. So far, six team leaders and several others have been arrested.

Action by the National Commission for Women

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken serious cognisance of this matter. On Wednesday (April 15), the Commission constituted a fact-finding committee, which is scheduled to visit Nashik in person on April 17 to conduct an inquiry.

The committee will prepare a report detailing the background of the incident, the condition of the victims, and the administration's response.

Current Situation As Of 16th April 2026

Currently, a large number of activists belonging to the Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations have gathered outside the TCS office in Nashik. Sloganeering outside the TCS Nashik, with protesters chanting slogans such as "Stop Corporate Jihad" and "Ensure Women's Safety". A tense silence prevails in the area, as the company has instructed its employees not to report to the office.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Ministers Nitesh Rane and Girish Mahajan, has taken serious note of the case and has made it clear that the guilty will face severe punishment.

This entire matter is currently under judicial process, and not all allegations have been proven in court yet. The SIT's investigation is proceeding rapidly. The police are making concerted efforts to arrest Nida Khan and the other absconding accused as soon as possible. This incident has raised significant questions regarding the safety of women in Maharashtra's IT-BPO sector, the implementation of the POSH Act, and attempts at religious conversion in the workplace. The scheduled visit of the NCW committee on April 17, coupled with a nationwide protest by the Bajrang Dal, suggests that the matter is likely to escalate further.