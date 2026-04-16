New Delhi HQ Steps In On TCS Nashik Controversy: Senior Team Reaches Maharashtra; 150 Employees Sent On WFH

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | Shutterstock

Nashik: Following the shocking revelation of alleged sexual harassment of women employees and pressure for religious conversion at the well-known Tata Consultancy Services company in the city, the company’s headquarters in New Delhi has taken serious note of the matter.

In this backdrop, a senior team from the company has arrived in Nashik and has begun an internal inspection of the office. To ensure that the investigation does not disrupt operations and to safeguard employees, around 150 employees have been instructed to work from home.

According to information emerging from the SIT investigation, Nida Khan was working as a manager and team leader in the operations department. It is alleged that Hindu girls were specifically targeted during daily work meetings. Under the pretext of assigning work plans, pressure was allegedly exerted on them to convert to their religion.

The investigation has further revealed that Nida Khan allegedly instigated mental and sexual harassment of women who resisted. All these activities were reportedly handled through a specific WhatsApp group, strengthening suspicions of an international racket being active in the matter.

So far, cases have been registered against eight persons, and the police have arrested seven individuals, including the company’s HR official, Ashwini Chainani. It was during Ashwini’s interrogation that Nida Khan’s alleged key role came to light. Three police teams have been dispatched to trace Nida Khan.

Examination of important documents…

Meanwhile, when a team from the labour deputy commissioner's office reached the company for investigation, not a single employee was found on the premises.

The administration inspected the Shop Act licence and other important documents, and some records have been seized. Statements of employees are being recorded as part of the internal inquiry, and several serious complaints have reportedly surfaced.

Women’s Commission team to visit…

The matter has now drawn attention at the national level. A team from the National Commission for Women is expected to arrive in Nashik on 18 April. According to sources, the team will interact with the victimised women and conduct a detailed review of the case.