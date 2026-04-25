TCS Nashik Case: Court Grants 6-Day Custody of Key Accused, Police Seek Special Public Prosecutor | File Photo

Nashik: The high-profile case involving allegations of religious harassment and attempted religious conversion at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) company in Nashik has now gained significant momentum. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik Police Commissionerate has arrested four individuals, including the prime suspect, Tausif Attar.

The Nashik District Court has remanded these suspects to police custody for six days, until April 29. Considering the gravity and international ramifications of this case, the Police Commissionerate has formally requested that the government appoint Adv. Ajay Misar as the special public prosecutor.

The hearing for this case was conducted in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate SV Lad. Given the serious nature of the alleged crime, the proceedings were held 'in-camera' (behind closed doors).

While the investigating agency had sought a 10-day remand, the court, after hearing arguments from both sides, granted a six-day police custody for Tausif Bilal Attar (37), Danish Ejaz Shaikh (32), Shahrukh Hussain Shaukat Qureshi (34), and Raza Rafiq Memon (35).

So far, a total of nine cases (involving eight female and one male complainants) have been registered in connection with this matter at the Mumbai Naka and Deolali Camp police stations. The suspects Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh, and AGM Ashwini Chainani are currently in judicial custody (prison).

Proposal for Ajay Misar's Appointment

Given that this case involves an internationally renowned company and the nature of the crimes is complex, the Nashik police have submitted a proposal to the government seeking the appointment of Ajay Misar as the special public prosecutor. This move is expected to lend significant legal strength to the prosecution's case.

The next hearing regarding the bail applications of all the suspects is scheduled for April 28, and the entire city's attention is currently fixed on this matter.

Shocking Allegations & Nature Of Harassment

According to the complaint filed by a 35-year-old senior female analyst employed at the company, the case involves extremely grave allegations. The key points highlighted in the complaint are as follows:

- Religious Coercion: Using abusive and derogatory language regarding the victim's religion and coercing her into wearing a cap associated with a specific faith and performing religious prayers.

- Attempted Conversion: Attempting to force religious conversion by coercively feeding the victim non-vegetarian food.

- Workplace Harassment: Making obscene remarks in retaliation for resistance and threatening to ruin the victim's career by sending false reports to senior management.

- Occult Practices: Inducing a state of grogginess after feeding the victim dates and exploiting their family difficulties to ensnare them under the pretext of 'black magic' or spiritual affliction.

Key Points of Investigation

The police will now focus on the following aspects:

1. Seizure of two cars used to forcibly transport the victim to religious sites and hotels.

2. Seizure of the suspect Shahrukh Qureshi's mobile phone to examine its chat logs and contact details.