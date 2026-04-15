Nashik TCS Case: AGM Ashwini Chainani Remanded To 14-Day Judicial Custody | FPJ Photo

Ashwini Chainani, Assistant General Manager (AGM) at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, was on Wednesday remanded to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the sexual harassment and religious conversion case.

According to information presented in court by investigating officer Gautam Survade of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Chainani and the accused, Tausif Atar, have been in contact 38 times over the past two years. She is also reported to have been in regular contact with two other accused, Danish Shaikh and Raza Memon.

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Investigators also discovered 78 suspicious emails received by Chainani via the company’s servers. These emails are suspected to contain details of complaints filed by victims or information linked to the alleged conspiracy.

Public prosecutors Kiran Bendbhar and Aniket Avhad argued in court that after one victim filed a sexual harassment complaint, Chainani allegedly attempted to suppress it, asking, “Do you merely want publicity?” She is also accused of pressuring the victim to “let it go” and “drop the matter,” despite holding a responsible position, which allegedly emboldened the accused.

However, Chainani’s lawyer argued that she became a member of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Committee in 2026, while the alleged harassment began in 2023.

Meanwhile, Nida Khan, the company's HR Manager, is the alleged 'mastermind' who tried to suppress the complaint and allegedly shield the accused. She is currently absconding.

So far, a total of nine cases have been registered in connection with the case, one case being at Deolali Camp Police Station and eight others at Mumbai Naka Police Station. A total of nine complaints, including one man who has come forward with allegations of harassment, torture and forced religious conversion.

The prime accused, Danish Shaikh, along with other accused individuals Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar and Shahrukh Qureshi, are currently lodged in Nashik Road Jail.

'Need stringent nationwide law'

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday expressed concern and called for the enactment of a stringent nationwide law to curb illegal religious conversions. The VHP claimed that such activities have extended to multinational corporations and constitute a serious threat to national security and urged all political parties to rise above partisan considerations in addressing the issue.