TCS Case: Nida Khan Brought To Nashik Road Police Station After Arrest In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Two Smartphones Seized - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

In the widely discussed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sexual harassment and religious conversion case, the main accused, Nida Khan, was brought to Nashik Road Police Station in the early hours of Friday after being arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Police have seized two smartphones from her possession, and investigators believe the devices may provide crucial leads in the case.

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Khan, who had allegedly been absconding since March 25 and repeatedly evading the police, was finally arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. According to the FIR, Khan allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions. Some complainants have also alleged that they were coerced or pressured into adopting religious practices, including praying, changing dietary habits and adopting religious symbols.

Apart from provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to sexual harassment and defamation, Khan has also been booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as the complainant belongs to a Scheduled Caste.

Following her arrest, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is expected to intensify its probe. Police also suspect possible foreign funding and international links connected to the TCS case. So far, the SIT has arrested eight individuals in connection with the matter, including a woman operations manager.

Earlier, on April 18, Khan had moved a Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail and interim protection from arrest pending the hearing of her plea, citing her pregnancy. Her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court on May 2.

Meanwhile, TCS has clarified that it has long maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any kind, and that the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.