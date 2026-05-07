Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link: Highway Police Book 192 Motorists For Traffic Violations In 6 Days

Highway police intensify enforcement on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link after motorists stopped for selfies and photography | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 7: Highway police have booked 192 motorists on the newly inaugurated Missing Link section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway over the past six days for offences including no parking, illegal entry and disobeying police orders.

Motorists stopped for selfies and photography

The action was taken between May 2 and May 7 after several motorists were found stopping vehicles on the bridge and inside tunnels for selfies, photography and videography, despite repeated warnings from authorities.

The 13.3-km-long Khopoli-Kusgaon Missing Link, developed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), was recently opened to traffic.

The stretch, which includes two of the world’s widest tunnels and the country’s tallest cable-stayed bridge, has reduced travel time between Mumbai and Pune by nearly 30 minutes and has emerged as a major attraction for commuters.

Police action over six days

According to highway police records, 10 motorists were penalised for no parking violations under Section 122 on May 2.

On May 3, police booked 57 motorists for no parking and nine for illegal entry under Section 119.

On May 4, action was taken against 21 motorists for no parking and two for illegal entry.

Similarly, on May 5, police penalised 22 motorists for no parking and four for illegal entry.

On May 6, 13 motorists were booked for no parking, 11 for illegal entry and one for disobeying police orders under Section 239.

On May 7, police took action against 15 motorists for no parking and 27 for illegal entry.

Police warn against unsafe behaviour

“Despite repeated appeals, many motorists are stopping vehicles on the bridge and inside tunnels for photography and videography, which is extremely dangerous on a high-speed corridor. Strict action is being taken against such violators,” Highway Additional Superintendent of Police Tanaji Chikhale said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pushpalata Dighe said motorists should avoid halting vehicles or entering restricted areas on the Missing Link stretch, as such acts not only obstruct traffic movement but also pose a serious threat to commuters’ safety.

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ITMS to automate enforcement

Officials said an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) is also being installed on the route. Once operational, the system will automatically detect violations and issue e-challans to offenders.

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