 Talawade Fire: Death Toll Rises To 12, 4 More Undergoing Treatment
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneTalawade Fire: Death Toll Rises To 12, 4 More Undergoing Treatment

Talawade Fire: Death Toll Rises To 12, 4 More Undergoing Treatment

The incident occurred on December 8, when a fire erupted at Shivraj Enterprises, a sparkling candle manufacturing unit, around 2:45pm

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Talawade Fire: Death Toll Rises To 12, 4 More Undergoing Treatment | Sourced

The death toll from the fire at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Talawade, Pimpri-Chinchwad, has climbed to 12 following the passing of Suman Godde (40) in the early hours of Saturday.

Suman, who suffered injuries in the blaze, succumbed to her injuries at 2am while undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital.

Currently, four individuals, including unit owner Sharad Sutar, are still receiving medical care at the government-run hospital.

The incident occurred on December 8, when a fire erupted at Shivraj Enterprises, a sparkling candle manufacturing unit, around 2:45pm. The fire brigade was alerted by the owner of a nearby unit, prompting them to rush to the site, extinguish the blaze, and transport the injured to the hospital.

Read Also
53rd Vijay Diwas: Pune Witnesses Massive Turnout For 'Southern Star Vijay Run 2023'
article-image

During the incident, workers were involved in candle-making when the explosion occurred. Police revealed that the company had stored illegal flammable and explosive materials, and the owner had disregarded worker safety by failing to implement precautionary measures.

In the aftermath, legal action was taken against four individuals.

Based on a complaint by one Balasaheb Vaidya, a case was registered against Sharad Sutar, Shubhangi Sutar, Jannat Shikalgar and Nazir Amir Shikalgar, a Dehu Road police station official said.

"Sutar owned the factory, while Nazir Shikalgar owned the land on which the unit had come up illegally. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code and Explosives Act provisions for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent act with combustible matter and other offences," he said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government announced compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Read Also
'Daylight Robbery': Netizens Furious Over ₹1.5 Lakh LKG Fees In Pune School
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police Review Security At Bus Stands Amidst Surge In Thefts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police Review Security At Bus Stands Amidst Surge In Thefts

PHOTOS: Pune Book Fest Witnesses Spectacular Book Rally And Sets Another World Record

PHOTOS: Pune Book Fest Witnesses Spectacular Book Rally And Sets Another World Record

PHOTOS: Pune Enthusiastically Embraces 'Southern Star Vijay Run 2023' With Massive Turnout

PHOTOS: Pune Enthusiastically Embraces 'Southern Star Vijay Run 2023' With Massive Turnout

Pune News: One Woman Killed In Car Collision In Kharadi

Pune News: One Woman Killed In Car Collision In Kharadi

Talawade Fire: Death Toll Rises To 12, 4 More Undergoing Treatment

Talawade Fire: Death Toll Rises To 12, 4 More Undergoing Treatment