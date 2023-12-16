Talawade Fire: Death Toll Rises To 12, 4 More Undergoing Treatment | Sourced

The death toll from the fire at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Talawade, Pimpri-Chinchwad, has climbed to 12 following the passing of Suman Godde (40) in the early hours of Saturday.

Suman, who suffered injuries in the blaze, succumbed to her injuries at 2am while undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital.

Currently, four individuals, including unit owner Sharad Sutar, are still receiving medical care at the government-run hospital.

The incident occurred on December 8, when a fire erupted at Shivraj Enterprises, a sparkling candle manufacturing unit, around 2:45pm. The fire brigade was alerted by the owner of a nearby unit, prompting them to rush to the site, extinguish the blaze, and transport the injured to the hospital.

During the incident, workers were involved in candle-making when the explosion occurred. Police revealed that the company had stored illegal flammable and explosive materials, and the owner had disregarded worker safety by failing to implement precautionary measures.

In the aftermath, legal action was taken against four individuals.

Based on a complaint by one Balasaheb Vaidya, a case was registered against Sharad Sutar, Shubhangi Sutar, Jannat Shikalgar and Nazir Amir Shikalgar, a Dehu Road police station official said.

"Sutar owned the factory, while Nazir Shikalgar owned the land on which the unit had come up illegally. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code and Explosives Act provisions for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent act with combustible matter and other offences," he said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government announced compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.